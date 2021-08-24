AC Mayor serving as chair of regional transportation planning board

(Submitted, Anderson County Mayor’s Office) Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is serving as chairwoman of the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization board. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is the board’s vice chairman. The Knoxville Regional TPO provides comprehensive transportation planning in Knox County and the urbanized areas of Anderson, Blount, Loudon, and Sevier counties.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with a great group of local leaders who are so committed to working together to develop regional transportation plans and programs,” Mayor Frank said.

“Our region is filled with talented people with a close-knit spirit of collaboration. We have wonderful assets – from a National Park, to a National Lab to a major Research Facility, numerous four-year colleges, community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology. Our friendly business environment, cost of living, and recreational assets make our region an ideal place to live, work and play. And because our region is centrally located within a day’s drive of 70 percent of the U.S. markets, the importance of transportation and regional cooperation cannot be understated,” she said.

The TPO Executive Board facilitates eligible projects and provides insight into plans for area road projects. In addition to Mayor Frank and Mayor Jacobs, the TPO Executive Board members are elected officials from the cities of Alcoa, Clinton, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Loudon, Maryville, and Oak Ridge, the town of Farragut, and Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon, and Sevier counties, as well as representatives of the East Tennessee Development District, the State of Tennessee, and a representative from the public transit community. Prior to being named chairwoman of the TPO Board, Mayor Frank served two years as vice chairwoman.