AC government has openings on Beer, Civil Service boards

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 84 Views

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following volunteer committees:

Anderson County Beer Board One (1) Member, 3-year term, ending 9/2024

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt and/or manufacture of beer.

Civil Service Board One (1) Member, 3-year term, ending 9/2024 In accordance with T.C.A. 8-8-404 thru 8-8-406, the Civil Service Board is composed of three (3) members selected by the legislative body. All members of the board shall be over eighteen (18) years of age, of good moral character, citizens of the United States and the State of Tennessee, must reside in Anderson County, and they shall not hold any elected or appointed office within the county.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN, posted outside the office door, download from web site www.andersoncountytn.gov, or contact Annette Prewitt by phone 865-463-6866 or by fax 264-6264. The deadline for consideration as a possible nominee will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 12 noon.

The Nominating Committee will meet Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in room 118A of the courthouse to select the nominees.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

More from MEDIC: CCP to be collected again in September

Beginning, September 7, MEDIC Regional Blood Center will restart COVID Convalescent Plasma collections. MEDIC stopped …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.