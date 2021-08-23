AC government has openings on Beer, Civil Service boards

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following volunteer committees:

Anderson County Beer Board One (1) Member, 3-year term, ending 9/2024

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt and/or manufacture of beer.

Civil Service Board One (1) Member, 3-year term, ending 9/2024 In accordance with T.C.A. 8-8-404 thru 8-8-406, the Civil Service Board is composed of three (3) members selected by the legislative body. All members of the board shall be over eighteen (18) years of age, of good moral character, citizens of the United States and the State of Tennessee, must reside in Anderson County, and they shall not hold any elected or appointed office within the county.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN, posted outside the office door, download from web site www.andersoncountytn.gov, or contact Annette Prewitt by phone 865-463-6866 or by fax 264-6264. The deadline for consideration as a possible nominee will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 12 noon.

The Nominating Committee will meet Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in room 118A of the courthouse to select the nominees.