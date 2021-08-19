AC Democrats holding Biennial Reorganization Convention Saturday

The Anderson County Democratic Party will hold its Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders this Saturday, August 21.  The meeting will take place at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Doors open for registration at 1 p.m. The convention will start promptly at 2 p.m. 

Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chairs, secretary, treasurer, and executive committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term.

All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Anderson County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2021-2022.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 2 p.m., when the meeting will begin.

