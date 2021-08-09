9/11 to be commemorated in downtown Clinton with “Plight of the Patriot”

(Submitted) Historic Downtown Clinton and Clinch Valley CrossFit have announced that they are partnering to create a commemorative event to remember the 20th anniversary of September 11th by honoring our local heroes.

On Saturday, September 11th at 8:00am on Market Street in Clinton, the day will start with a flag presentation from a local ROTC unit and a flag retirement from the Clinton and Norris Boy Scouts.

Fire trucks adorned with a flag will close the street while local firefighters, police officers, ROTC members, military veterans, EMT’s and other heroes will do a hero workout on the street while the community cheers them on.

A bagpipe will play on the minute that every time a plane crashed or a tower fell 20 years ago.

At 10:00 am, Clinch Valley CrossFit will kick off its first competition for athletes throughout the area. Athletes will climb ropes, run, weightlift and more while families and friends are invited to come and cheer them on as they take on the challenges of four different workouts as a team of two.

Throughout the street will be healthy food trucks – Drink Smooth, 3 Chefs, and Stick in a Box. Activities for kids such as basketball, volleyball and football will be available all day and the UT Football game will be broadcast in the park. You’ll also be able to shop local athletic apparel and more!

Fitness not your thing? That’s ok too as our brick and mortar shops will be open all day with specials going on all day. Clinton’s first pop up bar, The Garden, will also be open in the afternoon with live music playing into the evening.