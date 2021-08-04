4 AC schools to require masks

Four schools in Anderson County are requiring all students and staff to wear a mask until the number of COVID-19 cases drops among students and staff.

The affected schools are Lake City and Norwood Middle Schools, as well as Briceville and Grand Oaks Elementary Schools. Officials said late last week that the number of cases at those schools rose above the 2% threshold of the combined student and staff population.

Under an Executive Order issued earlier this month by Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee parents who would like to opt their students out of the mask requirement may do so, but the school system says that they will need to fill out an electronic form found in the family access portal in Skyward.