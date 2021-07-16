Workers at Y-12, Pantex honored for safety, ‘excellence’

(CNS Y-12 press release) Employees at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, recently received the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)’s Office of Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations (NA-50) Excellence Awards. This year’s awards recognized five Pantex teams and eight Y-12 teams for their exceptional accomplishments during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.

Consolidated Nuclear Security Chief Operating Officer Bill Tindal said of the award recipients, “We are here today because you found solutions to some of our toughest problems. We are proud to recognize your demonstrated excellence.”

Jim McConnell, NNSA Associate Administrator for Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations, told the recipients, “Your insistence on excellence, your tenacity in doing the job right, and your understanding that teamwork is often the best way to a solution are being recognized by NNSA. You were among the best of the best across the Enterprise in 2020.”

Revitalizing the infrastructure

Updating the existing infrastructure, dating back to World War II, has been a significant focus for both sites. Many of the 2020 awards involved stabilizing or dispositioning aging facilities as noted by NNSA Production Office Acting Deputy Manager Susan Morris. “Your work in revitalizing our infrastructure at Pantex and Y-12 will support the mission for years to come and is a worthy standard for future generations,” she said.

Y-12 winners

With a site more than 75 years old, infrastructure is a primary concern. From replacing sprinkler heads to dispositioning facilities and innovating sanitation during the pandemic, Y-12 honorees completed significant projects to maintain existing buildings and prepare for future needs.

Steve Laggis, director of Y-12 Infrastructure Programs said, “As I work with my staff on infrastructure issues, I see on a daily basis the commitment each employee has for planning and getting the job done.”

Team members on the following projects were recognized:

50-Year Sprinkler Head Replacements

Option-to-Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of Y-12 Development Facility

Building 9401-04 Baler Disposition

Building 9720-22 Disposition

Fire Protection Engineering Compensatory Measures

Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute Safety Analysis Report for Packaging

Occupational Health Services Pandemic Database

Building Services Site Sanitation

