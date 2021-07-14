William Brummett, age 77 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 120 Views

William Brummett, age 77 of Oak Ridge passed away on July 12, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  William was born July 12, 1944 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Daisy Brummett.  Throughout his life he loved walking, painting, spending time with family and friends, and loved singing Bette Davis Eyes.  He will be remembered by his family for his loving heart and his sense of humor.  In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brothers, Ernest Brummett of Oak Ridge, Larry Brummett & wife Donna of Oliver Springs, Ben Brummett of Charleston, SC, & Dennis Brummett of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 19, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kristi Cook Stewart

Kristi Cook Stewart gained her angel wings and went to be with her heavenly father …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.