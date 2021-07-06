William “Bill” Stephens, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born in Lawton, Kentucky to the late Burl and Blanche Stephens on September 9, 1938. He was a beloved husband, father, and brother. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and attended St. Therese Catholic Church. He was an avid photographer, loved the outdoors, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed nature, travel, golf, hunting, fishing, trivia, the daily crossword puzzle, and good food. He was also a huge sports fan, and coached several Optimist sports teams in Clinton in the 70’s and 80’s. He worked at the Y-12 and K-25 Oak Ridge facilities in Fabrication, Purchasing, and Training for 30 years. After retiring from there, he began teaching Engineering Science at Pellissippi State under the East Tennessee State undergraduate program.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty; son Mark of Clinton; sister Betty Jo McGee, of Middletown, Ohio; brother in law, Joe Turner (Faye), of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other special friends and family members.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July, 6, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 705 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton with a funeral service to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the St. Therese Church Building fund or the charity of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements,

