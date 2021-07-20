Waste Connections collecting old Oak Ridge trash bins

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 150 Views

With the new solid waste contract in effect, many Oak Ridge residents are looking to dispose of their old trash bins. Waste Connections crews will pick up old garbage bins for disposal during residents’ weekly garbage collection now through the end of August.

Those who want to dispose of their old trash bins should place the bins upside down at the curb next to the new blue bin on their scheduled collection day. To help ensure the bin is to be disposed of, customers are asked to put a note on their bins that states “THROW CAN(S) AWAY.”

Waste Connections will take the old bins with them during garbage pickup.

If someone misses the old bin pickup, they can still bring their old bins to the Convenience Center for disposal. If a bin is not picked up and the above guidelines are followed, please contact Waste Connections at (865) 482-3656.

As a reminder, the new blue bins are for garbage and the brown bins are for recycling.

To request backdoor trash and recycling pickup, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Library announces Summer Reading Finale for July 30

(Submitted) The Clinton Public Library will host its Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 30th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.