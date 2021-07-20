Wanda Potter, age 58 of Clinton

Wanda Potter, age 58 of Clinton passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born December 31, 1962 in Anderson County.  Throughout her life she loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her parents and other family members.  She was preceded in death by her son, James Garner; mother, Corene Davis; sister, Sharon Davis; and both grandparents and paternal grandparents. 

She is survived by her children, Jason West & fiancé Amanda Phillips of Clinton, Robert West & wife Kristy of Clinton, Rebecca Cooke & husband Nicholas of Crossville, Carla Dyer & husband John of Crossville, & Sarah Garner of Crossville; 18 grandchildren; father, Jimmy Davis of Clinton; sister, Della “DeeDee” Bunch of Petros; several nieces and nephews and host of aunts, uncles, & cousins 

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Friday, July 23, 2021 a t Holley Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the Chapel. Wanda’s interment will follow at Foust Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN  37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

