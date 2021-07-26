Union County woman charged with TennCare fraud

A Union County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly giving the state false information in order to appear eligible for TennCare.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of 32-year old Kristie Crawford of Maynardville last week. According to investigators, Crawford falsely reported custody of two children so that she’d be eligible for TennCare. As a result, TennCare paid approximately $33,095 in fees and claims on Crawford’s behalf. She’s charged with TennCare fraud, which is a class D felony and theft of services, a class C felony.

“Providing false information regarding one’s household composition in order to deceive TennCare is a crime,” said Inspector General Kim Harmon. “We appreciate the efforts of General Jared Effler and his staff to preserve Tennessee tax dollars for those rightfully qualified.”

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Jared R. Effler of the Eighth Judicial District serving Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $11.5 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.8 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,132 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.