TWRA: One hurt, one charged after boating accident

TWRA says that one person was injured and another facing charges after an early-morning boat accident Friday in Campbell County.

TWRA says that shortly before 12:30 am on Friday, a Mastercraft ski boat struck an Axis wakeboard boat from behind while both vessels exited the no-wake zone near Whitman Hollow Marina. One person on each boat was thrown into the water, one of whom was reportedly seriously injured and transported to UT Medical Center. The other person who was ejected was uninjured, according to TWRA, which charged the operator of the Mastercraft, 30-year-old Brandt Lambert of Ohio, with reckless operation of a vessel with injury, violating the no-wake zone, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failure to maintain a safe speed.

The investigation is ongoing.