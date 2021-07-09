TWRA: No boating deaths over holiday weekend

TWRA announced this week that there were no boating-related fatalities over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The TWRA reported that its officers made 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend July 2nd through the 5th. That marks an increase from the 11 such arrests recorded in 2020. 13 of the BUI arrests came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee area). In addition to six statewide serious injury boating incidents, there were seven property damage incidents.

The TWRA’s Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.