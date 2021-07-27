Two nabbed after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle

Two people were arrested by Oak Ridge Police on Monday afternoon after officers tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck.

The ORPD says that at around 1 pm Monday, officers on South Illinois Avenue attempted to pull over a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. The driver of the pickup sped off and Oak Ridge police discontinued their chase. The pickup continued heading south on Illinois at a high rate of speed before crashing into another car at Illinois’s intersection with South Rutgers Avenue, flattening one of the pickup’s tires.

Undaunted, the driver continued on three tires and was able to make it to Edgemoor Road, where a short time later, officers spotted the pickup. The occupants—a man and a woman—jumped out of the truck and attempted to flee on foot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking unit arrived on the scene, and both suspects were taken into custody a little over an hour safter the initial attempted traffic stop.

The driver, 29-year-old Cody Mashburn of Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of the accident. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to an Oak Ridge PD press release.

24-year-old Angelina A. Alcaraz of Powell, the pasenger, was charged with drug violations and a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.

Jail records indicate that Mashburn was in custody as of late this morning (7/27/21) without bond, pending his initial court appearance.

The release indicates that the driver and passenger in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with what were described as “minor injuries.”