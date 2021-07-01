Two indicted in seat belt strangulation death

Two men accused in a Roane County murder were indicted last week by the grand jury there.

Samuel Lee Cook and Casey Lee Ridenour each indicted on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Aaron Reed Brown, whose body was found in the Little Emory River on December 9th.

Investigators reported at the time that he was found with a seat belt wrapped around his neck believed to be the murder weapon. Investigators allege that a drug debt may have played a role in Brown’s death, which occurred while he rode in a car with the two defendants. Investigators believe that Cook drove while Ridenour strangled Brown with the seat belt.

Ridenour was arrested in connection to the case on December 10th, while Cook was apprehended the next day. Both men remain in custody at the Roane County Jail.