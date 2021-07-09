Matt Tuck (Photo submitted)

Tuck to challenge Miller for seat as General Sessions, Division II Judge

(Matt Tuck for General Sessions-Division II Judge campaign announcement) Anderson County attorney Matt Tuck has announced his candidacy for the General Sessions Judge, Division II Republican nomination.

Tuck has practiced civil and criminal law in Anderson County for over a decade and currently operates the Tuck Law Firm located in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square. After receiving his undergraduate degreesfrom the University of Tennessee, Tuck obtained his law degree and MBA from the University of Memphis in 2006.

With vast experience and a commitment to the rule of law, Tuck has served as a Special Judge in both the General Sessions Courts of Anderson County. “I have worked in General Sessions Courtrooms throughout East Tennessee and our Division II Court in Oak Ridge can and should operate more professionally and efficiently. The delay in processing cases creates many issues including prolonged justice for our victims as well as placing a huge cost on the taxpayers of Anderson County.”

As a third-generation resident of Anderson County, Tuck values his involvement with the community. He is a member of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and Past President of the Anderson County Bar Association. He serves on the First Steps United Methodist Board of Directors and is the Administrative Hearing Officer for the City of Rocky Top.

“Judges should have unquestionable integrity both professionally and personally. The integrity of our judicial system requires it. I will restore and maintain those standards as your Judge.”

Tuck lives in Oak Ridge with his wife Megan and their daughter, Maggie.

