Three-Star grants awarded by state

On Tuesday morning, Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that 54 counties will receive ThreeStar grants.

In total, TNECD is awarding $2.4 million in funding to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar grant program.

“I congratulate these 54 counties that are receiving ThreeStar grants and thank them for strengthening the quality of life and enhancing workforce development in their communities,” Lee said. “This will help local communities to make Tennessee an even better place to live.”

The funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process. ThreeStar promotes economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean.

“The ThreeStar grant program is a valuable tool that assists counties focused on making strides in key areas,” Rolfe said. “TNECD is proud to assist these 54 counties as they develop asset-based strategic plans and invest responsibly in their communities.”

Ninety-four counties have completed the requirements to be certified ThreeStar counties. To be eligible for ThreeStar grants, each county must meet all certification requirements, develop an asset-based strategic plan and design a program to implement a goal from its strategic plan.

“The ThreeStar Grants provide communities with resources to make strategic improvements and support their priority initiatives,” said Jody Sliger, TNECD community development director. “I congratulate these 54 recipients on their efforts to build their economies today with tomorrow in mind.”

Locally, grant recipients include Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties—each of which received $50,000—and Campbell County, which received $25,000.