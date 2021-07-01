Three indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in Roane

Three people have been indicted in connection to the death of a man whose body was found at an abandoned mobile home in Oakdale last year.

The Roane County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood, 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Knoxville, and 41-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Oakdale on numerous charges related to the murder of 31-year-old Robert Quenton McCollough, whose body was found after his family reported him missing in October. His body was found on December 2nd.

Investigators say that Parks implicated himself and the others during an interview with detectives, admitting to assaulting McCollough at Holloway’s house in Rockwood before binding him with ropes and zip ties and driving him to the mobile home in Oakdale, where all three allegedly carried him in and left him inside the vacant trailer on Young Drive.

Each of the defendants is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of especially aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder, and authorities say further charges could be pending as their investigation continues.

All three men were arraigned by video on Monday in Roane County Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty.

They remain in custody at the Roane County Jail.