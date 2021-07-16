Three arrested on drug charges in Harriman

Jim Harris

On Monday, July 12th, the Harriman Police Department’s Criminal Patrol Unit (CPU) arrested three people in two separate incidents on felony charges in connection with the sale and distribution of controlled substances. According to Harriman Police Chief Baron Tapp, the arrests culminated from an investigation sparked by information provided by area residents who witnessed illicit activity in and around the Triangle Park area in Harriman.

Monday, three Harriman residents were arrested as a result of that invetigation and increased patrols. They were identified as Sherry Barnes, JC Coleman, and Chassity Wright. Investigators reported seizing substances believed to be heroin (approx. 10 grams), meth (approx. 3 g) and marijuana (approx. 3 g).

“We have very active community members who support our efforts because they care about the safety and well-being of Harriman,” said Detective Kasey Mynatt, head of Harriman’s CPU in the press release, adding, “Oftentimes, drug interdiction policing can be complicated because it requires a balancing act. On one hand, we work to solve an immediate need like the Triangle Park situation while, on the other hand, we’re simultaneously employing processes designed to make a lasting difference in our community. We are truly fortunate because Mayor Best, members of the Harriman City Council, City Manager Mason, and Chief Tapp are working together and fully committed to making Harriman a safer, more productive community now and in the years to come.”

