TDOT says new Lewallen Bridge could start opening next month

TDOT says the new Lewallen Bridge in Clinton could be opened to travelers by the first week of August, and that demoliton of the old bridge could be started as soon as September.

Following up on a story first reported by the Oak Ridger newspaper, WYSH reached out to TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi for confirmation and were told, via email, that “As of now, the contractor anticipates switching two lanes onto the new bridge heading into Clinton the first week of August and switching the other two lanes by the end of that week. They would then finish installing pipe and demolition should begin shortly thereafter (current schedule shows first week of September).”

Work on the project to replace the iconic “Green Bridge” over the Clinch River connecting Clinton and South Clinton began in September of 2018, and is scheduled for completion by August 31st, 2021. There had been some talk locally at least that the contractor could ask for an extension after delays caused last year by the pendemic and by a slide that occurred after heavy rains in November, but as of now, the project appears to be nearing completion.