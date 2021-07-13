Steve Hutchison, age 69, of Andersonville

Steve Hutchison, age 69, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved to work on cars and was a great mechanic. Steve loved to watch NASCAR racing. He also loved blue grass music and going to concerts. Steve enjoyed picnics, barbequing and spending time with his friend Leffew Warwick. Steve was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Irby Hutchison; brother Gary Hutchison and Dennis Hutchison; and sister Kay Kwiatkowski.

Steve is survived by his daughter Dianne Schincke and husband Jeff of Clinton, TN; son Gregory Hutchison of Andersonville, TN; the mother of his children, Glenda Hutchison of Andersonville, TN; brothers David Hutchison and Bobby Hutchison both of Andersonville, TN; sisters Judy Grissom and husband Larry of Maynardville, TN, Shirley Price of Knoxville, TN, Susie Bailey of Andersonville, TN; brother in law Len Kwiatkowski of Powell, TN; grandson Kenzie Isaac Schinke. He also leaves behind his many friends at Lone Mountain Baptist Church.

Steve’s pallbearers are Greg Hutchison, Jeff Lewis, Ed Bell, Billy Bailey, Glenn Bailey, David Wilkerson, and honorary pallbearer is Scotty Warwick.

Steve’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Freddie Bean and Rev. Mark Dison officiating. His interment will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Hutchison Cemetery in Andersonville, TN. Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

