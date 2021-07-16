TDLWD

State unemployment rate falls under 5%

Jim Harris

(TDLWD press release) Tennessee’s economic recovery continued in June as the statewide unemployment rate decreased to 4.9%, according to the latest data by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
The state’s new rate is 0.1 of a percentage point lower than May’s statistic of 5%. Tennessee’s unemployment rate has been at 5.1%, or lower, for the last six months. In March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted the economy, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 4%.
One year ago, Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate stood at 9.3%, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the June 2021 rate.
Total nonfarm employment increased by 22,100 jobs across the state. The largest number of new hires occurred in the local government sector. The accommodation/food services and administrative/support/waste services sectors accounted for the next highest number of hires.
The national unemployment rate did increase slightly in June, up 0.1 of a percentage point to 5.9%. In a year-to-year comparison, the United States unemployment rate was down 5.2 percentage points from the previous year.

