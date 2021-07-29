Speeding + tint violation + pills = trip to jail

On Tuesday, Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a black Dodge 2500 truck speeding east on Jacksboro Pike with an apparent window tint violation.

According to a press release also shared on the CCSO’s Facebook page, deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Ron Lynn Carroll. A detective was called to the scene to deploy his canine, which alerted on the vehicle for the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a yellow bag in the bed of the truck. Inside of that bag, multiple plastic bags with pills, along with pill bottles and three bank bags containing approximately $3763.00 in cash, were located.

A closer inspection of the pills found inside of the yellow bag resulted in finding the following:

Plastic Ziploc bag containing approximately 154 yellow capsules believed to be Gabapentin, a Schedule V controlled substance,

a pill bottle for oxymorphone prescribed to Ron Carroll containing 6 pills believed to be Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance,

a pill bottle for Methadone prescribed to another individual containing 13 pink pills, believed to be Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance,

an unlabeled pill bottle containing 16 round pills believed to be Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance,

an unlabeled pill bottle containing 8 pills believed to be Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance,

three pill bottles without a correct prescription label containing 35 green pills collectively believed to be Oxymorphone, a Schedule II controlled substance,

a plastic Ziploc bag containing 22.75 pills believed to be Methadone, a Schedule II controlled substance,

an unlabeled pill bottle containing 39 pills believed to be Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance,

an unlabeled pill bottle containing 44 pills believed to be Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance,

and an unlabeled pill bottle containing 20 pills believed to be Sildenafil that is available only by prescription.

According to the release, as he was being arrested, Carroll allegedly admitted that any drugs in the truck were his.

An additional $212.00 was found in his pocket. The window tint level was tested and found to be 17%, with the legal visible light transmittance being no less than 35% in the State of Tennessee.

Carroll was transported and booked into the Campbell County jail on multiple charges. The Sheriff’s Office seized Carroll’s vehicle, cash, and drugs, as they are believed to have been used in the sale and transport of illegal substances.