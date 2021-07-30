Smokies win pitchers’ duel, 2-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (31-39) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (38-34), 2-1, at Smokies Stadium. LHP Luis Lugo (W, 4-4) outdueled LHP Nick Lodolo (L, 2-1) Thursday night, he struck out six over five innings to earn his fourth victory of the season.

The Smokies scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Nelson Maldonado singled with one out, and moved to second when Brennen Davis walked. Cam Balego’s RBI single, scored Maldonado, and put the Smokies in front 1-0.

The Lookouts tied the game in the top of the third after Yoel Yanqui’s RBI double scored Errol Robinson. Maldonado singled with one out in the bottom half, and moved to third after a hit-by-pitch and a walk. With two-outs, Maldonado would score the eventual winning run on a Lodolo wild pitch.

Lugo allowed just one run on five hits and a walk in five innings Thursday. Lugo also struck out six en route to his fourth win of the season. LHP Brendon Little tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out four. RHP Ethan Roberts (SV, 4) recorded the final four outs for his fourth save of the season.

Maldonado finished 2-for-4 and scored both Smokies runs, Zach Davis was 2-for-3. Brennen Davis reached base four times in the win, he was 2-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. Balego finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series at Smokies Stadium Friday night. First pitch between RHP Dakota Chalmers (1-1, 3.63) and RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-1, 1.85) is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Friday night at Smokies Stadium is The Sandlot Night presented by Complete Cryoplus. The first 1,000 fans Friday will receive a Squints Bobblehead presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union.