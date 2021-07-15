Smokies to host charity softball tourney

Smokies Stadium will host the Officer Robert Frederick charity softball tournament on July 20, 2021 at 6:00pm in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, an officer with the Gatlinburg Police Department, was injured over Memorial Day weekend when his family’s home was destroyed by a fire and took the life of his daughter, a recent Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Graduate, Shauna, and his father-in-law, Edmond Davis. The money raised during the event will go back to help cover costs the family has endured.

The tournament will begin at 6:00pm with gates opening at 5:00pm. This is a free event open to the public. During the tournament, $10 raffle tickets will be sold for items from various sponsors of the event. Smokies concessions and GoTeez Locker Room will be open, donating a portion of sales back to the Frederick Family.

There are currently five teams made up of local law enforcement, fire, EMS agencies, and 911 emergency dispatchers.  Each game will be 50 minutes long, ending with a championship game.

For those that can not attend the event in-person, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union has a benefit account set up with Officer Frederick and his family. Donations can be made online or inside any local Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union branch.

For additional information, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office at 865-471-6000.

