Smokies’ rally falls short in 4-3 loss

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-3 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. Down 4-0 early, the Smokies cut the deficit to 4-3 by the fifth, and in the ninth had the winning run at first but could not complete the comeback.

The Lookouts (38-32) scored three batters into the game on an error, then scored three times in the second inning off RHP Peyton Remy (L, 1-3). Errol Robinson hit a two-out RBI single in the second, and scored on Brian Rey’s two-run home run to put the Lookouts up 4-0.

In the bottom of the second, Chase Strumpf doubled with one out, and came around to score on Cam Balego’s two-out RBI double to get the Smokies (29-39) on the board. In the third, Zach Davis scored the Smokies second run on a throwing error. Levi Jordan’s solo home run in the fifth inning cut the deficit to 4-3.

Carlos Sepulveda drew a lead-off walk in the ninth inning, then moved to second on a wild pitch with no outs. After Balego struck out, Jordan, representing the winning run, walked. RHP Hector Perez (S, 3) then struck out the next two Smokies to end the game.

LHP Brandon Hughes, RHP Erich Uelmen, and RHP Juan Gamez combined to toss four scoreless innings out of the Smokies bullpen. Uelmen tossed two scoreless and Gamez struck out all three hitters he faced. Offensively, Strumpf finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Jordan was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, his fourth of the season, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series at Smokies Stadium Wednesday night. First pitch between RHP Cam Sanders (1-5, 5.79) and RHP Mac Sceroler (1-1, 4.50) is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

