Smokies rally, beat Lookouts 4-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies evened up their six game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts after a 4-3 win at Smokies Stadium Wednesday night.

Down 3-0, the Smokies scored four times in the third inning to take the lead, a lead they would not give back. Jared Young’s two-run home run highlighted the inning, and put the Smokies in front for the first time.

Wilson Garcia’s solo home run off RHP Cam Sanders (W, 2-5) to lead off the second inning got the scoring started for the Lookouts.

Chattanooga (38-33) extended their lead to 3-0 with two runs in the third as Brian Rey hit a sacrifice fly and Garcia drove in his second run of the game with a groundout.

Sanders settled down after the third inning. He struck out nine on the night over a career-high six innings pitched. Sanders also allowed three runs on six hits and two walks. He retired 11 of the final 13 Lookouts he faced.

The Smokies (30-39) scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning. Levi Jordan was hit by a pitch to open the frame, then went first-to-third on Darius Hill’s single. Nelson Maldonado then blooped a single into shallow right field that scored Jordan. Hill moved to third on the hit, and scored on a groundout. Young then came up and hit a two-run home run off RHP Mac Sceroler (L, 1-2) to put the Smokies in front for good.

Hill and Maldonado both reached base three times in the win. Hill was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run, while Maldonado was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Young’s home run was his third of the season. LHP Bryan Hudson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. RHP Cayne Ueckert (S, 6) recorded the final four outs of the night to earn his team-leading sixth save.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series at Smokies Stadium Thursday night. First pitch between LHP Luis Lugo (3-4, 4.75) and LHP Nick Lodolo (2-0, 1.58) is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

