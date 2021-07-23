Smokies fall to Trash Pandas, 6-3, on Thursday

(TN Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (28-37) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-34), 6-3, Thursday night at Toyota Field. Smokies RHP Cam Sanders (L, 1-5) pitched five innings and struck out a career-high ten, including six straight at one point, in the loss.

Rocket City scored three first inning runs against Sanders. Ray-Patrick Didder and Brendon Davis both reached with no outs, then scored on Mitch Nay’s two-out, two-run single. Nay moved to third on Izzy Wilson’s single, then scored when Wilson got into a rundown between first and second.

After allowing three runs on three hits in the first, Sanders settled down and did not allow a run over his next four innings. He also retired the final seven hitters he faced. On the night, he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks to go along with the ten strikeouts in five innings.

The Smokies got on the board for the first time in the third inning. Edwin Figuera and Darius Hill both singled and scored on Nelson Maldonado’s two-run double to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Smokies had a chance to tie the game in the seventh. Zach Davis singled with one out, then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Davis was then picked off at third by Trash Pandas catcher Michael Cruz for the second out.

Rocket City broke the game open by scoring three runs off LHP Ryan Kellogg in the bottom of seventh. Ibandel Isabel singled, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Cruz’s RBI single. Ray-Patrick Didder followed with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6-2.

Christopher Morel scored the Smokies final run in the eighth inning on a throwing error. Morel finished 2-for-4 with a double in the loss. Hill and Figuera also had two hits in the game. Maldonado reached base three times and had two RBI. RHP Juan Gamez pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout in the loss.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas continue their series at Toyota Field on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. LHP Luis Lugo (3-3, 4.50) is scheduled to start for the Smokies.

