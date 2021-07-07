Smokies drop opener at Chattanooga, 7-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies dropped game one of their series at AT&T Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-3 Tuesday night. The Lookouts (32-22) scored seven runs through the first five innings, all off Smokies starter RHP Erich Uelmen (L, 2-6), who allowed seven hits and walked five in 4.1 innings.

Lorenzo Cedrola’s RBI single three batters into the bottom of the first inning got the scoring started. In the second, Braxton Lee hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to extend the Lookouts lead to 3-0. In the third, T.J. Hopkins hit a two-run home run off Uelmen. The Lookouts added two more in the fifth when Yoel Yanqui scored on a throwing error and Hopkins hit an RBI triple to run the lead to 7-0.

The Smokies (21-32) scored twice in the seventh. Nelson Maldonado led off the inning with a double and scored on Brennen Davis’s RBI double. Davis moved to third on a fly out and scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 7-2. In the ninth, Jared Young scored on Davis’s second RBI double to round out the scoring at 7-3.

Davis finished the night 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI. The Smokies bullpen continued their hot stretch. RHP Garrett Kelly retired both hitters he faced, LHP Brendon Little tossed two scoreless innings, and RHP Cayne Ueckert pitched a scoreless eighth.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series Wednesday night at AT&T Field. First pitch between RHP Dakota Chalmers (0-0, 0.00) and RHP Randy Wynne (1-3, 6.31) is scheduled for 7:15 PM.