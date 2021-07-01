Smokies down Trash Pandas for 3rd straight win

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies (18-30) won their third straight Wednesday night, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas (25-24) 7-2 behind a strong start from RHP Erich Uelmen (W, 2-5) and a six-run sixth inning.

Uelmen was excellent for the Smokies, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings pitched. Uelmen also struck out four.

The Smokies opened the scoring in the sixth inning in a big way. Rocket City appeared to be out of the inning, but a two-out fielding error by Orlando Martinez opened the door and the Smokies capitalized in a big way. Jared Young drove in a pair of runs with a double to deep right center field and scored on Chase Strumpf’s RBI double to left field. Tyler Payne followed with an RBI single and after Darius Hill worked a four pitch walk, Morel drove Payne and Hill home with a double to left field.

The Trash Pandas responded by scoring twice in the seventh inning on Ibandel Isabel’s two-run home run. The Smokies added an insurance run in the bottom half as Brennen Davis homered to center field, extending the Smokies’ lead to 7-2.

Young went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run in his first game back from the injured list. Andy Weber also had two hits in the win. Morel drove in two runs for the second straight game, and Davis’s home run was his second of the year. LHP Wyatt Short pitched a perfect ninth to close out the win.

The Smokies look for their fourth straight win Thursday night as they continue the series with the Trash Pandas at Smokies Stadium. First pitch between RHP Dakota Chalmers (0-0, 0.00) and RHP Kyle Tyler (4-1, 2.52) is scheduled for 7 PM.

