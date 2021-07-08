Smokies beat Lookouts, 6-1, to even series at Chattanooga

The Smokies downed the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-1 to even up their series at AT&T Field Wednesday night. The Smokies (22-32) scored all six of their runs over the first two innings off Lookouts starter RHP Randy Wynne (L, 1-4). Jared Young finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in the win.

After three straight singles from the Smokies to open the game, Young came up with the bases loaded and hit a three-run double to start the scoring. Young came around to score on Brennen Davis’s RBI single. In the second inning, Young hit a two-run double with two outs to extend the Smokies lead to 6-0.

RHP Dakota Chalmers allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings, his longest outing with the Smokies. Chalmers walked three and struck out five. RHP Juan Gamez (W, 2-0) earned the win in relief. He allowed an unearned run and struck out three in 1.2 innings. LHP Brandon Hughes and RHP Ethan Roberts combined to retire the final 10 Lookouts in order. Hughes retired all four batters he faced, while Roberts struck out four and retired all six Lookouts he faced.

The Smokies and Lookouts (32-23) continue their series Thursday night at AT&T Field. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (1-3, 3.95) and LHP Connor Curlis (3-3, 4.47) is scheduled for 7:15 PM.