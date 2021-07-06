Smokies announce Summer Firework Series, more

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies have announced the Summer Firework Series, presented by Pepsi and Coors Light, has expanded to include the remaining Friday night home games. Moving forward through the remainder of the season, every Friday and Saturday night home game will include a postgame firework show. During the remainder of July, the Smokies have three theme nights, three premium giveaways, and four firework shows. The firework dates include July 16, 17, 30 and 31.

Princesses in the Park Night (July 16), Top Gun Night (July 17), presented by Regal and Hampton Inn and Suites Sevierville @ Stadium Drive, and Sandlot Night (July 30) are all new to Smokies Stadium this year. During Princesses in the Park Night, Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, and Captain Jack will be roaming the concourse to meet-and-greet with fans. Top Gun Night will include a Top Gun t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gate.

The first bobblehead giveaway of the season will take place on July 18. The bobblehead, presented by Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, commemorates 2019 Smokies’ shortstop, and current Chicago Cub, Nico Hoerner. Game time is 2:00pm against the Mississippi Braves with gates opening at 1:00pm.

East Tennessee State University presents Buccaneers Night on July 29, a game centered around ETSU school spirit.

Sandlot Night (July 30) inside Smokies Stadium will be the largest in-person Sandlot reunion since the movie’s 25th anniversary in 2018. Squints (Chauncey Leopardi), Smalls (Tom Guiry), Yeah-Yeah (Marty York), Timmy (Victor Dimattia), and Tommy (Shane Obedzinski) will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities, photos, and autographs with fans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Squints Bobblehead presented by TVA Employees Credit Union. More information will be released at a later date.

Knoxville Harley Davidson presents the July 31 night game.

The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.