Senior pool party in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring a Senior Citizens Pool Party at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool next month.

The pool, located at 172 Providence Road, will be reserved exclusively for Seniors ages 50 and older on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring-fed pools in the Southeast. A light lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while food lasts.

The event is free to seniors aged 50 and older, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve your spot by July 30. Please note that the Senior Center building will be closed until 1 p.m. that day.

