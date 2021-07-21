Secret City Festival announces musical headliners

Jim Harris

A rising country music star will be the featured performer on the first night of the Secret City Festival in Oak Ridge, scheduled for later this year after having to skip the 2020 edition due to COVID.

Jimmie Allen, who made history as the first black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio, including his debut single “Best Shot,” and his latest single “Make Me Want To,” will perform on Friday night.

Saturday’s musical headliner is ’90s R&B hit-making group All-4-One, whose Number 1 hit “I Swear” won a Grammy Award in 1995 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

After having to cancel the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, this year, the Secret City Festival will commemorate the so-called “Oak Ridge 85,” who desegregated the Oak Ridge school system min 1955.

In addition to the music, there will also be a juried art exhibit, food vendors, craft vendors, a large children’s area, technology exhibits, and live entertainment on the pavilion stage throughout the day.

The festival is scheduled from September 24th through the 26th at Bissell Park. Gates for the concerts open at 6 pm both nights, with the opening acts set to hit the stage at 7 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at https://www.secretcityfestival.com.

