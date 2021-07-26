School just around the corner, so are sales tax holidays

Oak Ridge City Schools will be back in session beginning on Wednesday, July 28. Officials ask everyone to remember to keep an eye out in school zones and crosswalks. Stay alert and slow down.

This year, students will be dismissed early on Wednesdays. On Thursday, July 29, students in grades K-4 will follow the Wednesday early dismissal times. You can see the complete schedule by follwing this link.

Clinton City School students will return to class on Monday, August 9th for a half-day of classes, with dismissal at 11:30 am. The first full day of school for students in the city school system will be Tuesday, August 10th.

Students in the Anderson County Schools will return to the classroom in staggered fashion between Monday, August 9th and Wednesday the 11th. The first full day of classes in Anderson County will be Thursday, August 12th.

With the start of the school year almost upon us,we would like to remind you that there are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year.

Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying items.

The details of the sales tax holidays are:

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers: Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021: During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. Read more about the traditional sales tax holiday here .

Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food: Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5, 2021: During this week-long holiday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are exempt from sales tax. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks. Takeout food is included in the holiday; however, alcoholic beverages are not included. Read more about the food, food ingredients, and prepared food holiday here.

Gun Safes and Safety Equipment, July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022: During this holiday, which lasts an entire fiscal year, gun safes and specified gun safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales tax. Read more about the gun safe and safety device holiday here .

Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com. You can also email [email protected] or call 615-253-0600 with any questions.