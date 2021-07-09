RSCC student enrollment team hitting the road for Application Days

(RSCC press release) Roane State’s student enrollment team, along with site directors at each of the community college’s nine campuses, will be hosting Application Days beginning the week of July 12, 2021.

The events are aimed at students who still need to submit their application or complete application requirements for admission ahead of the fall semester. The priority deadline for students to complete their Fall 2021 admission file is August 1. Registration is also open now and will be available through August 17. The first day of fall classes is August 18.

“We want students to know it’s not too late to apply for fall and get the schedule they want at Roane State,” said Dr. Jamie Stringer, the college’s vice president of student services and innovation. “We are here to help both new and returning students overcome any challenges they may be facing so they can achieve their educational goals successfully.”

Each of Roane State’s campuses will host an event to help local students get started. College representatives will be on hand to answer questions students or their families have about attending Roane State. The dates, times and locations of the events are as follows:

Date Campus Location Time

Monday, July 12 Campbell County 2 – 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 13 Cumberland County* Loudon County Roane County 2 – 6 p.m. CT 2 – 6 p.m. ET 2 – 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 14 Morgan County Scott County 2 – 6 p.m. ET 2 – 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 15 Fentress County* Oak Ridge 2 – 6 p.m. CT 2 – 6 p.m. ET



*Please note that the Cumberland and Fentress County events are on Central time.

Roane State offers online, in-person and hybrid courses with flexible scheduling options. Earlier this summer, the college announced plans for Fall 2021 that included additional courses for those who prefer to be on campus instead of learning remotely.

Following CDC guidance, Roane State has removed its face covering requirement for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, students, employees and visitors are no longer required to complete a daily wellness screening before coming to campus. Other safety measures taken as a result of the pandemic remain in place this fall, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning of facilities, COVID-19 case reporting and contact tracing.

To apply now, visit the RSCC admissions office online at roanestate.edu/apply.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.