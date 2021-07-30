Roger Glenn Russell, age 74, of Sunbright, TN, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Roger was a very loving and caring man. He worked hard for his family and was well liked by all. Roger primarily enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Pearl Russell, and his sisters Ethel Mae Rookard and Joyce Marlow.

He is survived by the mother of his children Rita Russell; his daughters Vivian Russell of Sunbright, TN and Diana Russell of Clinton, TN; his brothers Jack Russell and wife Kathy of Jacksonville, FL and Randy Russell of Lafollette, TN.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time, but online condolences can be made to the family on our website. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. (www.jonesmortuaryllc.com)