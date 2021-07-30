Roger Glenn Russell, age 74, of Sunbright

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Roger Glenn Russell, age 74, of Sunbright, TN, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Roger was a very loving and caring man. He worked hard for his family and was well liked by all. Roger primarily enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Pearl Russell, and his sisters Ethel Mae Rookard and Joyce Marlow.

He is survived by the mother of his children Rita Russell; his daughters Vivian Russell of Sunbright, TN and Diana Russell of Clinton, TN; his brothers Jack Russell and wife Kathy of Jacksonville, FL and Randy Russell of Lafollette, TN.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time, but online condolences can be made to the family on our website. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. (www.jonesmortuaryllc.com)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kimberly Lynn Tackett Hatmaker, age 61

Kimberly Lynn Tackett Hatmaker, age 61, passed away at her home in Rocky Top, TN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.