Roane State announces Parent and Family Connection Receptions

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College is planning a series of events on its campuses that are aimed at keeping student families informed ahead of the fall semester.

Beginning later this month, the Parent and Family Connection Receptions will welcome students and their families to campus to answer any questions they have about Roane State. The dates, times and locations of each event are listed below.

DateCampusTime  
Tuesday, July 27Scott4-6 p.m. ET  
Thursday, July 29Loudon4-6 p.m. ET  
Monday, August 2Fentress*4-6 p.m. CT  
Tuesday, August 3Cumberland*4-6 p.m. CT  
Thursday, August 5Roane4-6 p.m. ET  
Monday, August 9Morgan4-6 p.m. ET  
Tuesday, August 10Oak Ridge4-6 p.m. ET  
Thursday, August 12Campbell4-6 p.m. ET  

*Please note that the Cumberland and Fentress County events are in Central time.

These events are drop-in style with no appointments or registration needed in advance. Parents and other family members are welcome to attend with or without their student.

In addition to providing important updates and answering questions, Roane State staff will assist attendees with signing up for the Parent and Family Portal. The Parent and Family Portal is an online service that provides instant access to campus news, deadlines and student progress information.

Snacks and drinks will be provided at the events, along with giveaways while supplies last. For more details on resources for Roane State parents and families, visit www.roanestate.edu/parents.

