Roane man indicted for threats on lives of officers

Special agents from the TBI have obtained indictments charging a Kingston man with threatening the lives of law enforcement officers who had previously investigated him.

Miles Ledbetter, Jr. (TBI)

According to a TBI press release, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the agency began investigating a series of phone calls made to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, in which a man, identified as 42-year-old Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr, made threats of violence against personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.Last week, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ledbetter with three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions. He was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

Miles Ledbetter, Jr. mugshot (TBI/RCSO)