Roane man in custody, charged in double stabbing

One Roane County man is in custody today, charged in a double stabbing that occurred Wednesday.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Allison Drive after 37-year-old Mark Anthony Ferguson, Jr. allegedly entered the home armed with two knives.

He is accused of stabbing Joshua William Ferguson two times on his side, and is also accused of stabbing his father, Mark Anthony Ferguson, Sr., “repeatedly,” and causing wounds to the man’s

neck, chest and back area. Investigators say that attacks were unprovoked.

Both victims were flown by LIFESTAR to UT. Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Ferguson, Jr. allegedly took the weapons, cleaned and then attempted to dispose the knives. One was recovered outside and the other inside the home. Authorities say blood was detected on each.

Ferguson, Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

At last check, he remained incarcerated in the Roane County jail and is scheduled to appear in court in October.