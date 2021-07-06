Richard “Tom” Gregory, age 62, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born in April 29, 1959 to the late Ed and Earline Inman Gregory in Kingston, Tennessee. Tom retired from Knox County Sheriff Department after 30 years of service and was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by; brother, Tim Gregory.

Survived by:

Wife of 39 years…………Jeannie Gregory

Son……………………..……David Gregory (Terri)

Daughter………………….Latishia Gregory

Sister………………………Susie Smith(Ed)

Brother………..…………Michael Gregory (Mickee)

Sisters-in-law…………Mae Jones and Mary Jones

Brother-in-law.………David Jones (Juanita)

Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Matt Reed and Chaplain Jerry Cloyd officiating. Tom’s interment will be held at Poplar Creek Cemetery at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 7, 2021. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Poplar Creek Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, 490 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com