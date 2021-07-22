Photo courtesy of Clinton City Schools

Ribbon cut on CES expansion

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

A formal Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Clinton Elementary School West Wing Expansion that was completed last year, was held on Tuesday morning.
This expansion provided four additional classrooms and four intervention rooms to the existing building. The expansion opened in August of 2020. For the upcoming academic year, it will be the 6th grade wing.

