Lt. Governor Randy McNally (left) and Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers are joined by preschoolers during the offical ribbon-cutting (Photo by Oak Ridge Schools)

Ribbon at Oak Ridge’s Scarboro Preschool officially cut

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

After a yearlong delay due to the pandemic, Oak Ridge school leaders on Tuesday were finally able to cut the ribbon on the system’s Scarboro Preschool.

The school was opened in July of 2020, but leaders couldn’t celebrate due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tuesday’s event also included the unveiling of new plaques throughout the building honoring educators and community leaders, specifically those who were involved in the desgregation of the Oak Ridge school system. The “Oak Ridge 85,” as the group is known, desegregated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High in 1955.

Earlier this year, the Oak Ridge School Board voted to designate rooms inside the building in honor of these “community heroes.”

The school’s administrative wing and office are named for Scarboro School Principal Arizona Officer.

The school’s gymnasium is named after George Walker, a teacher who served as a special guidance counselor for students during integration.

The school’s preschool wing honors Fred Brown, who was the first Black teacher at Oak Ridge High School.

The library is named for Sallie McCaskill, described as a lifelong education activist in the Scarboro community.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TN Senate Republicans pen letter urging Tennesseeans to get vaccinated

(Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus) On Monday, Republican members of the Tennessee Senate released a letter …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.