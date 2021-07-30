Reminder: Three sales tax holidays now underway

With the start of the school year almost upon us,we would like to remind you that there are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year.

  • Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers: Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021: During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. Read more about the traditional sales tax holiday here.
  • Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food: Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5, 2021: During this week-long holiday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are exempt from sales tax. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks. Takeout food is included in the holiday; however, alcoholic beverages are not included. Read more about the food, food ingredients, and prepared food holiday here.
  • Gun Safes and Safety Equipment, July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022: During this holiday, which lasts an entire fiscal year, gun safes and specified gun safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales tax. Read more about the gun safe and safety device holiday here.

Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com. You can also email [email protected] or call 615-253-0600 with any questions.

