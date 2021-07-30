Regina Lynn Pesterfield Haymond, age 51, of Kingston

Regina Lynn Pesterfield Haymond, age 51, of Kingston passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1970 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. She enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting for her grandchildren. Regina loved her family and treasured time spent

with them. She had worked as a Medical Assistant for Covenant which she enjoyed very much. Preceded in

death by her father, William Barstel Pesterfield; father-in-law, William Michael Haymond.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 23 years Michael Haymond of Kingston

Children Elizabeth Haymond of Kingston

Sarah Haymond of Kingston

Duncan Haymond of Kingston

Grandchildren Ava & Beniah Babineux of Kingston

Mother Phyllis Lee Pesterfield of Kingston

Brother William Pesterfield of Kingston

Mother-in-law Mary Woodell of Harriman

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

