Regina Lynn Pesterfield Haymond, age 51, of Kingston passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1970 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. She enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting for her grandchildren. Regina loved her family and treasured time spent

with them. She had worked as a Medical Assistant for Covenant which she enjoyed very much. Preceded in

death by her father, William Barstel Pesterfield; father-in-law, William Michael Haymond.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 23 years Michael Haymond of Kingston

Children Elizabeth Haymond of Kingston

Sarah Haymond of Kingston

Duncan Haymond of Kingston

Grandchildren Ava & Beniah Babineux of Kingston

Mother Phyllis Lee Pesterfield of Kingston

Brother William Pesterfield of Kingston

Mother-in-law Mary Woodell of Harriman

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.