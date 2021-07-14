RAM holding clinic in Caryville in August

Remote Area Medical is holding a Free Medical Clinic at Caryville Elementary School on August 28th and 29th. Below are all the details from the RAM website.

Caryville, TN @ Caryville Elementary School

Aug 28 – Aug 29 all-day

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. (midnight) on the first night of the event and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision, and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

**The above details are subject to change. Please continue to check our schedule regularly for updates as your clinic dates near.