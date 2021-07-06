Ralph E. Bales, age 75, of Ten Mile passed away at his home Friday, July 2, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was a life long resident of Ten Mile. He was a school bus driver for Meigs County Schools for 33 years. Ralph loved to fish and work on cars. He also loved to trade on vehicles. Ralph was a member of Nebo House of Prayer of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his parents, Dex & Viola Bales; brother, Roger Bales.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 52 years Lucille Bales of Ten Mile

Daughter Tammy Bales of Ten Mile

Son Mitch Bales, Jr., & wife, Charlotte of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Bella, Skye, Abby Bales of Ten Mile

Brothers & Sisters Billy Bales & wife, Faye of Ten Mile

Brenda Howell & husband, Jake of Ten Mile

Clifford Bales & wife, Barbara of Ten Mile

Debbie Beason & husband, Jim of Paint Rock

Sue Jones & husband, Herb of Lenoir City

Sister-in-law Patsy Padgett & husband, J.T. of Ball Ground, GA

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 5:00 pm, with Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bales Family Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.