Police pursuit ends with three in custody

A police pursuit that began in Oliver Springs Saturday morning ended with three people in the Morgan County Jail by later that afternoon.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that Oliver Springs Police attempted to stop a stolen GMC Envoy as it passed through town at around 8:30 am Saturday. The driver instead sped off and led officers on a pursuit that wound its way through Coalfield, and traveled down several county roads before residents of a home on Kring Hollow Road flagged deputies and let them know the Envoy had just gone through their yard to the back of their property. Pursuing officers located the vehicle there, abandoned.

A Morgan County K-9 team tracked down two of the suspects in relatively short order, identified as Nicholas Letner and Amelia Wright, and took them into custody, but a third managed to elude the initial search. Chris Letner was located around seven hours later, at approximately 3:30 pm, following an extensive search of the area.

BBB reports that Nicholas Letner was charged with a violation of probation and evading arrest, while Chris Letner was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and theft. Wright was charged with evading arrest and public intoxication.

All three were taken to the Morgan County Jail without further incident.