Picnic Saturday hosted by AC Dems

Anderson County Democrats will host a picnic from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, July 17th, at the Pavilion at the Oak Ridge Marina on Melton Lake Drive.

Hot dogs, toppings, side dishes and cold drinks will be provided at the picnic, which is being sponsored by the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and the Anderson County Democratic Party. They request that those attending don’t bring food to share, although they may bring food for themselves.

Potential candidates are being invited to attend as well . For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at [email protected].