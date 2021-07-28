Paul George Williams, age 47, of Knoxville

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 317 Views

Paul George Williams, age 47, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home. He was a very sensitive, sweet, kind and generous person whom would put others before himself. Paul had a big heart, knew how to show love and give bear hugs.

Paul is preceded in death by his stepfather, Eddie C. Sammons.

Paul is survived by his mother, Cynthia Sammons of Knoxville, TN; siblings, Janet Whitfield and husband Albert of Knoxville, TN, Stacy Newman Langford and wife Melissa of Powell, TN, and Charlie Sammons and wife Stacie of Knoxville, TN. He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, close friend Doug and a host of other relatives and friends.

At Paul’s request there will not be any services for him. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Jerry Campbell, 76, of Oliver Springs

James Jerry Campbell, age 76 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.